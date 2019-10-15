The Rev. Glenn A. Yount, 97, of Pine Knoll Shores, formerly of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Chapel at Lenoir Rhyne University. Bishop Tim Smith will be officiating the service.
Arrangements are by Hickory Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.
