Ernest Monroe Patterson, 83, of Newport, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
Ernest was a native of Brevard. He served in the U.S. Army in the 2nd Armored Division “B” Company, 1st MTB - 67th Armored Regiment from 1960 until 1965. After his military service, he worked in civil service as an aircraft mechanic and made his home in Newport.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Patterson of the home; daughter, Tana Patterson Reynolds and husband Robert of Greenville; sons, Michael “Mike” Patterson, Mark Patterson and James Daniel “Danny” Patterson and wife Lorraine, all of Newport; sisters, Joyce Wells of Hendersonville and Lois Hensley of Florida; brothers, Truman Patterson and Clinton Patterson, both of Greenville, S.C.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Grace Patterson.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
