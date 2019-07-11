Oliver Curtis “O.C.” Lewis, 75, of Harkers Island, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City after an extended illness.
His service was Thursday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church, officiated by the Rev. Clinton Nelson. Interment followed at the Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Oliver, known to many as “O.C.,” was a commercial fisherman, and working on the ocean and sounds of North and South Carolina is what he loved best. During his younger and middle age years, he successfully ran the Captain Oliver of Morehead City and several other trawlers. Later in life, he proudly owned The Scarlett Marie and the Capt. O.C. boats. His first mates were Claude “Nuke” Lewis, for more than 20 years, and Clarence “Tweeny” Willis. He continued shrimping until his health declined, forcing him to retire in 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Elaine Gookins Lewis; and stepdaughter, Mardell Mitchell and husband Brian. He was “Poppie” to grandchildren, Tucker and Kaci Mitchell, all of Harkers Island. Never having children of his own, they were the highlight of his life. He is also survived by his brother, Mitchell Lewis and wife Melinda; and many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Elizabeth Lewis; sisters, Lela Mae Willis, Bethine Bryant and Christine Rose; and brothers, Makley Lewis and Daniel “Danny Boy” Lewis.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made to Free Grace Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 458, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.