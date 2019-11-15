William Andrew “Andy” Weeks Jr., 69, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Carteret County, went to be with his Lord Jesus Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from his home, surrounded by his family and friends, due to complications following a stem-cell transplant for leukemia.
Andy’s celebration of life memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at The Navigators U.S. Headquarters Building, room 256. in Colorado Springs.
The family handled the arrangements.
