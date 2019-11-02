Irma Laura White, 75, of Newport, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Irma Laura White was born Aug. 15, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Allen Augustus White and Irma Wommack White and was a native of Scotland Neck. Laura graduated from Scotland Neck High School and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Laura lived in Atlanta, Ga., Santa Monica, Calif., and Raleigh before settling in Carteret County. She retired from the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences.
Laura is survived by her companion, Cheryl Lane Lewis of the home; sister, Mary Eliza Davis of Raleigh; brother, Allen Augustus White Jr. and wife Glenda of Raleigh; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Spencer Wommack White and wife Jeanie of Greensboro and Charles Ehrhart White and wife Lee of Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Laura may be made to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, 901 Bay St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or online at marthasmission.com.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
