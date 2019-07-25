Charles Ayers “Gus” Farlow, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Carteret Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Taylor Mills officiating.
He was born in Wildwood, N.J., Dec. 14, 1934. Following a family legacy of service, Gus joined the U.S. Coast Guard after graduating from Beaufort High School. Gus had a knack for engine work, working on boat engines, cars and then aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. After 35 years, he retired from Cherry Point and enjoyed working with his brother-in-law, David McNeill, at Eastern Pest Control, as well as other friends and family as a fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Doris McNeill Farlow; his four-legged companions, Cinders and Crazy Mary; son, John Michael Farlow, his wife Valerie, their children Maureen and Jacques and their children Kylie and Chloe; and son, Timothy Ayers Farlow, his wife Brenda and their children Meg and Billy.
Gus was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Ayers Farlow and Elsie Miller Farlow.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Brooks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in his honor to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolence at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
