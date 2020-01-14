Carl “Bubba” Jones, 31, of Newport, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
His service is at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Darlene Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Mill Creek.
He is survived by his son, Elisha Carl Jones of Newport; daughter, Emma Christine Jones of Newport; parents, Carl and Sara Jones of Newport; sister, Stephanie McRee of Newport; maternal grandmother, Darlene Morris of Beaufort; and the mother of his children, Kimberly Jones of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, the Rev. Gordon Morris; and paternal grandparents, Brenda Faye and Charles Jones.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
