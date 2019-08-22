Connie Jean Lewis, 63, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will hold a celebration of life for Connie at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Morehead City.
Connie was a loving person, always wearing a warm, welcoming smile. She enjoyed her passion of doing hair. Connie never met a stranger.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Shana Lewis; two grandsons, Ronald Lewis Jr. and Tyree Lewis; two brothers, Willie Lewis Jr. and Neil Lewis; three sisters, Brenda Lewis, Sylvia Lewis and Christeen Murray and husband Roy; a special friend, Ivan Chadwick; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Lee Lewis Sr.; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Terry Lewis Sr.; sister, Zonnie Diane McDonald; and brother, John Gordon Lewis.
Visitation will follow the service at her home, 450 Macon Court in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
