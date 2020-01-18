Margaret Angell Shields Volney I, 93, of Trent Woods, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. She has family in Carteret County.
A rosary service is at 3 p.m. today at Old St. Paul Church, 504 Middle St., New Bern. Her funeral service is 2 p.m., Monday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Road, New Bern. The interment is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Grove Extension Cemetery in New Bern.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Angell Shields Volney II, Donna Michaux of Oak Island and Theresa Wilkinson of Raleigh; her brother, Louis Shields of New Bern; her sister, Mary Catherine Wadsworth of Atlantic Beach; and four grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc.
