Laura Joy Gillikin, 57, of Harkers Island, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Laura was born and raised in the Down East community, which she cherished. She will be remembered for her diligent, hard work ethic and her compassionate, big heart.
She is survived by her daughter, Jasa Gaskill of Harkers Island; son, Laurie Vetter of Harkers Island; father, Laurie Morris of Atlantic; and grandchildren, Eryka Gaskill and Domanick Gaskill.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Nelson Morris; and sister, Sheila Morris.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
