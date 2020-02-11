Pellegrino “Pelly” J. DiMarco, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Havelock.
The family is holding a memorial service to celebrate his life at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Egbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at a future date in Williamsport, Pa.
The family will receive friends for a reception and to share memories following the service in Moeslein Hall at the church
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
