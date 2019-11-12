Alice Faye Young Eury, 82, of Raleigh, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She had a second home in Carteret County.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service at the church. The Rev. Rick Clayton will officiate the service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Providence Baptist Church in Hickory.
Faye was born to the late Forney Young Sr. and Alma Huffman Young, Aug. 20, 1937, in Catawba County. She graduated from Fred T. Foard High School in 1955 and received a One Year Business Degree from Woman’s College (now UNC-Greensboro) in 1956. She married Lynn W. Eury in 1959, and they lived in Raleigh. Together they raised three daughters.
Faye was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Faye worked at Carolina Power & Light Company before dedicating herself to home, family, church and community. She was a longtime member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school. Faye was president of the Glen Forest Garden Club and the Olde Raleigh Garden Club. She was a docent at the N.C. Museum of History and gave tours there for many years. Faye received a service award from the Professional Engineers of NC for her work supporting engineering scholarships. Faye enjoyed spending time and entertaining her family at her second home in Beaufort. She spent many hours restoring her house and working in her garden there. She was active in the Beaufort Historical Association.
The family would also like to thank her caregivers at Brighton Gardens.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lynn W. Eury; two daughters, Beth Eury Davis and husband Steve and Leigh Eury; and a grandson, Jack Davis. She also leaves to cherish her memory sister, Linda Young Whitener and husband Gary; a brother, F. Fitzhugh Young Jr. and wife Wanda; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Forney Young Sr. and Alma Huffman Young; a daughter, Faith Eury; and a sister, NeomaYoung Pressley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Faye Young Eury Scholarship Endowment, paid to UNCG Excellence Foundation, Advancement Services, UNCG, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402, or to the Ann Street United Methodist Church Local Missions Fund, paid to Ann Street UMC, Ann Street UMC, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Raleigh.
(Paid obituary)
