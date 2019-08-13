Linda Willis Cook, 63, of Stacy, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service was Saturday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Adam Self and Pastor David Phelps officiating.
She was born in Sea Level Aug. 18, 1955, was a 1973 graduate of East Carteret High School and was a member of Atlantic Baptist Church.
Linda is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gilbert Scott Cook Jr. of Stacy; two sons, Gilbert S. Cook III and wife Jennifer of Crouse and Shane Derrick Cook of Stacy; four grandchildren, Austin Scott Cook, Amber Cook Brittain, Kelsie Cook Gilpin and Zach Heflin; a brother, Charles “Al” Willis Jr. and wife Pat of Morehead City; a nephew, Allen Willis and wife Holly; and great-nephews, Hunter and Hudson Willis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Allen and Ruby W. Willis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to the Atlantic Methodist Church Prayer Blanket Group, P.O. Box 145, Atlantic, NC 28511, or to the Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 54, Atlantic, NC 28511.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
