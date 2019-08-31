Barbara Ann Gray, 78, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Burial will take place at a later date in Oceanport, N.J.
She was born May 9, 1940, in Long Branch, N.J. She was the youngest of five children, the only girl, with four older brothers, Jesse Jr., Victor, Belton and Ignacious. She was born to Mary Ann Miller Gray and Jesse E. Gray Sr. She lived in Morehead City. She was a very active part of her community, which she loved very much.
“We have lost such a wonderful lady and the world is a little dimmer without her in it.”
She is survived by her family and her friends, who love her and will miss her.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
