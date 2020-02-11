Pellegrino “Pelly” J. DiMarco, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Havelock.
The family is holding a memorial service to celebrate his life at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Egbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at a future date in Williamsport, Pa.
Pelly enjoyed many things in his life, such as hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his family. He retired as deputy platoon chief from the Williamsport Bureau of Fire in Williamsport, Pa., where he served loyally for 27 years. He was a proud soldier in the U.S. Army, where he served as a jump master in the 82nd Airborne Division. Pelly was also a fourth degree knight with the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary L. Cillo DiMarco; daughters, M. Catherine Gelnett and husband Timothy and Paula Young and husband Dr. Thomas; a sister, Donna Lee Engel and husband William; and grandchildren, Whitney Gelnett Gable, Lindsey Gelnett Schwellinger and Thomas J. Young.
He was preceded in death by his son, Pelly Joseph DiMarco.
The family will receive friends for a reception and to share memories following the service in Moeslein Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project online at communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Pellegrino-J-DiMarco or write checks out to Wounded Warrior Project, Pellegrino J. DiMarco Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
