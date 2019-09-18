Myron Leslie Tyndall, 90, of Alliance, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. He has family in Carteret County.
His service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bryant Funeral Home chapel in Alliance. Interment will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations in Alliance.
