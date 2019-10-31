James Wesley Somerville, 52, of Hickory, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
In recognition of his service in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Desert Storm, a ceremony with military honors will be held at a later date.
“As though he had wings like a dove, he flew away to be at rest with our Lord – no more pain, only peace.”
James is survived by his wife, Ann Somerville of Wilmington; children, Alan-Michael Ryan Somerville and Brittany Morgan Somerville, both of Columbus, Ohio; father, James Martin Somerville and wife Karen of Marysville, Wash.; stepfather, John Harju of Snohomish, Wash.; aunt, Barbara Teachenor and husband Gerald of Ventura, Calif.; and the mother of his children, Ronda Lyman.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Ann Harju.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.