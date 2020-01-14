Jackie Lewis, 68, of Broad Creek, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home.
A gathering of family and friends is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
Jackie was born and raised in Broad Creek, where she was a member of the Broad & Gale’s Creek Fire Department. She worked aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for 38 years before retiring in 2008. She loved the water and enjoyed spending time on Bogue Sound. Jackie was loyal to her family and was a constant source of support.
She is survived by her brother, Joe Lewis of Broad Creek; a niece, Chelsea Lewis and fiancé Tony Wilson of Newport; a nephew, Guy Bell Jr. of Broad Creek; great-niece, Ky’Lynn Wilson; and great-nephews, Caden Pritchett and Christian Pritchett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Fronie Lewis; a sister, Martha Bell; and a nephew, David Bell.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
