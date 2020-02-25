Harry John McQuoid Sr., 54, of Hubert, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
He was born June 29, 1965, in Jacksonville, a son of the late James Donald and Mary Mullen McQuoid.
He is survived by a son, Harry John McQuoid Jr. of Hubert; a sister, Mary Ann McQuoid of Hubert; brothers, Bob McQuoid of Jacksonville and Frank McQuoid of Garner; a sister in law; ex-wife, Samantha Martin; his grandsons; his nieces; a nephew; and a stepson, Samuel Hill of Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Scooter McQuoid.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital online at StJude.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
