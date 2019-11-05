Loretta Willis Lawrence, 87, of Harkers Island, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Her service was Monday at the Harkers Island Ward Meeting House of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Loretta Willis Lawrence was born June 14, 1932, on Harkers Island to the late Norman and Edith Willis. She was their first child, and later her brother Darrell would complete the family.
She was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lived according to the gospel and devoted her life to the church. Loretta will be remembered as a pillar of the Harkers Island ward.
At the age of 15, Loretta married Walton Lawrence, Aug. 2, 1947, in Morehead City. Their courtship would begin with Walton traveling from Otway to Harkers Island by horseback. The first child born to this union, and only son, was Charles Walton. Two years later, their first daughter, Myrna Joyce, followed by Cathy Elaine, and 11 years later, Tracy Denise, would come to make the family complete. Loretta and Walton traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, where on June 14, 1962, they were sealed for time and all eternity.
Loretta loved serving and helping others. She was employed as a nurse’s assistant with Sea Level and Carteret General hospitals. After retirement, Loretta was elected to serve as a board member for the Harkers Island Electric Co-Op.
She is survived by her three children, Charles Lawrence and wife Toni, Myrna Willis and husband Darrel and Cathy Guthrie; grandchildren, Richard, Vanessa, Patrick, Vaughn, Shanna, Karen, David, Mikal and Brant; and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Amber, Richard, Carlee, Gunnar, Camaryn, Matthew, Gracyn, Cale, Charlotte, Finley, Trace, Rhiannon, Eric, Trevor, Addison and Shelby.
In addition to her parents and brother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walton Lawrence; and a daughter, Tracy Lawrence Ballou.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 72123.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
