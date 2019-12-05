Emily Heard Moore, 86, of Kinston, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Riverpoint Crest Nursing and Rehab in New Bern. She had a second home in Atlantic Beach.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Kinston. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Moore was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Lawrence County in Indiana to the late William Jackson and Harriet Mason Heard. Her family moved to Raleigh when she was at an early age, due to her dad’s work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and then moved to Kinston, where Mr. Heard was city manager. Emily attended and graduated from Grainger High School and attended Salem College, graduating in 1955. She then received her master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania, returning to Kinston as a social worker for a couple of years. During this time, she met her husband, Jimmy Holland Moore, and they married in 1957. Mr. Moore was with DuPont, which necessitated the family moving every few years to where she always made a home for her family. Their final working year, in 1976, was back in Kinston, where they wanted to retire. The family enjoyed many days at Atlantic Beach, making it their second home.
She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served on various committees and in leadership roles. As a member of the Alumnus Association at Salem College, she served on various committees, was chairman of the Alumnae Association and won outstanding awards.
Mrs. Moore was an eminent advocate for mental health, and she was prominent in serving on the Human Rights Committee for Cherry Hospital since July 1998, in the chair and member status. She also served as a volunteer and participated monthly during the new teammate orientation at Cherry Hospital for the past 25-plus years. She previously served on the Lenoir County Mental Health Board and was past member/chairman of the commission for MN/DD/SAS.
Her volunteering, her leadership and her various roles in so many different organizations in the Kinston area and in North Carolina culminated in her receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2013 from then-Gov. Beverly Purdue.
She is survived by her daughters, Caroline Moore Blackburn of New Bern and Suzanne Holland Moore of Beaufort; a son, William Stacey Moore of Cherry Hospital, Goldsboro; and five grandchildren, James Bracey Blackburn, Elizabeth Mason Blackburn, John Moore Blackburn, Anna Mason Moore and Blake Holland Moore.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Holland Moore; a brother, James Edward Heard; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Heard.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2101 N Herritage St., Kinston, NC 28501; Cherry Hospital, 1401 W. Ashe St., Goldsboro, NC 27530, Attn: Volunteer Services; or to Salem College Office of Institutional Advancement, 601 South Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
(Paid obituary)
