On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, the family of Kristen Ashley Bennett, 25, of Newport, was able to begin closure as their beloved daughter was found. Kristen had been missing since August 2018.
Her service is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Rob Pate.
She is survived by her son, Thomas “Tommy” Branch of Newport; parents, Chuck Lee Bennett Sr. and Christy Parks Bennett of Newport; sisters, Jessica Bennett of Newport and Candace Bennett of Willow Springs; brothers, Chuck “CJ” Bennett Jr., Trey Bennett and Tyler Bennett, all of Newport; maternal grandparents, Claude and Patricia Cashwell of Selma; paternal grandmother, Frances Fletcher of Durham; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, David Bennett.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and following the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.