Ralph Nichols, 78, of Casper, Wyo., formerly of Carteret County, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Casper.
A private memorial will be held for Ralph by family and friends at their favorite fishing hole the next time they go fishing.
He was born and raised in Morehead City, where he spent his youth with the ocean bays and saltwater canals as his backyard. Whereas most youths and teenagers grew up with bicycles and their first car, Ralph grew up with his boat moored to the family’s dock in the backyard. He spent his formative years saltwater fishing, crabbing, gigging flounder at night by lantern light and wading the flats casting for sea trout. Any spare time was spent clamming, oystering and gathering bait with his trusty cast net in the bays.
As is typical for most youth, we all dream of adventure in far off places. Ralph was no different. He was enamored with the western landscape and lifestyle as described in the Louis L’Amour novels he kept as a constant companion by his bedside. Once he finally completed the obligatory schooling both his parents and the state of North Carolina felt proper, it was time to leave the ocean behind and head west for the Rocky Mountains.
Arriving in Wyoming in the early 1960s, he promptly adopted the custom, habits and dress of the western lifestyle as he had so avidly read in all the western novels. Armed with his newly purchased single action six-shooters (two), boots, jeans and cowboy hat, Ralph set out to conquer his newly claimed home of Wyoming. As is typical of most recently imported outsiders, it took a couple of years of gentle ribbing to learn to tuck his Levi’s outside of his boots and that most residents didn’t go bedecked in cowboy hats for daily wear but instead prefer the free ballcaps provided by the oilfield service companies. Ralph fit in well and thrived in this new environment.
Ralph married just prior to leaving the coast of North Carolina and soon he and his new bride were the proud owners of two squalling toddlers, Ronald and Melissa. Life in Wyoming is not well suited for everyone so after a brief period of time, it was just Ralph, Ron and Missy striving to make their way. As most everyone that lived there, Ralph made his living in the energy fields. Initially it was with oilfield service. Wages were low, travel was frequent and it was a struggle, but it is also tough to look for a better job when working seven days a week. Through a small circle of close and mutual friends, Ralph was introduced to a wonderful woman who was struggling in the same boat under the same circumstances, Dorothy Ann Hood Brittenham. Dorothy was raising four young boys of her own. Few men would willingly marry any woman, no matter how wonderful, if she was packing four young’uns of her own. Ralph never batted an eye at the thought. In the spring of 1967, Ralph and Dorothy were wed, with six kids in tow ranging in age from 4 to 14.
Ralph’s expert saltwater fishing skills easily adapted to the freshwater lakes and cricks in Wyoming. As for hunting skills, he was an apt pupil under Dorothy’s father’s mentoring. Any and all free time from that point on was spent with either a fishing pole, rifle or shotgun in his hand. This lifestyle was a made to order dream for at least five of the six children (you can’t win them all and with six kids, majority rules). Shortly after Ralph’s marriage to Dorothy, Ralph needed a better job with less travel and more home time, but no time to apply for a better job. Dorothy stepped up to the plate and got him an interview as a welder at one of the local uranium mines. All he had to do was show up and take a welding test and the job was his. Only one problem, he forgot to tell Dorothy he had never welded in his life. Ralph showed up early for the welding test and told one of the shop welders his predicament. Immediately understanding his dilemma, the shop welding hand gave Ralph a 30-minute lesson in welding, specifically designed to pass the upcoming test. Ralph passed his test and was now a welder making considerably more money working the uranium mines and home for the weekends.
When Ralph got a day off, the family of nine (always one dog) loaded up into the family Volkswagen beetle and headed for a fishing hole or close by hunting spot. No matter how tightly all were packed in, before the car came to a full stop, all could here the kerplunk of Ralph’s line hitting the first fishing hole. Despite the boys’ best efforts to untangle their lines and poles and catch up, Ralph always had at least two fish up on the bank before another pole could be employed by any of the rest of the family. That habit never changed throughout the entirety of his life.
After a couple of decades of employing his welding skills throughout the Wyoming mines, he changed professions yet again and spent another couple of decades working at the Naval Petroleum Reserve until he decided he had worked enough and it was time to go fishing, hunting and napping full time. Which he absolutely did.
He will be deeply missed but he left more love and wonderful memories than any man has a right to expect. Wyoming has lost another one of the special people that makes this state so great.
Ralph’s parents were William Henry Nichols and Fannie Grey Bell Nichols, both deceased. He had two brothers, William Nichols and Glen Nichols, also deceased. He has one lovely sister, Barbara Mason of Morehead City. He has one son, deceased, Kelly Brittenham.
He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy; four sons, Terry Brittenham, Rick Brittenham, Doug Brittenham and Ron Nichols; and his daughter, Melissa Konkle.
Arrangements are by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Casper, Wyo.
(Paid obituary)
