Paisley Mae Taylor, 15 months, of Newport, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
A private burial will be held.
She is survived by her mother, Chelsea Brooks Taylor; grandparents, Jeffrey Taylor and Revery Warren; and great-grandfather, Donald Rountree.
Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneral home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.