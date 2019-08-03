Kevin I. Driscoll Sr., 79, of Morehead City, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, of natural causes in Dingle, Ireland.
Kevin was cremated in Ireland. There will be a celebration of Kevin’s life Saturday, Oct. 12 at Crystal Coast Unity in Atlantic Beach.
Kevin was a successful business man who worked in the furniture industry his entire life until retirement in 2003. He and his wife Karen started their own furniture import business, The Driscoll Company in 1990. The love he had for his business made this business very successful.
Upon retirement, they built a home on the Atlantic Ocean in Pine Knoll Shores and lived there until 2004. Karen resided in Morehead City.
Kevin was best known for his cooking. He was a gourmet chef and delighted in feeding anyone and everyone. He also loved shooting skeet, aiming to shoot a perfect 25, which meant shooting his hat. He also loved storytelling, even in Ireland. He was very active in his church Crystal Coast Unity in Atlantic Beach, a church of “The Daily Word.”
Kevin was a gentle man and leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Karen (Plouff). On their 60th anniversary trip to Ireland, Kevin heard God say “Kevin” and Kevin answered “Yes.” His living legacy includes three generations. He is survived by his son, Kevin I. Driscoll Jr. and wife Yvonne of Pilot Mountain; grandson, Kevin I. Driscoll III, wife Kaitlin and their son Kason; granddaughter, Kelsie Driscoll and her son Malachi. He also leaves a daughter, Kristen Williams and husband Tom of Holly Springs; granddaughter, Kaitlin Wishall and husband Hunter; son, Jackson; and granddaughter, Nicole Williams. He also leaves a daughter, Kerri Hall and husband Bruce of King; granddaughter, Micaela Campbell; and granddaughter, Maggie Campbell. He also leaves a son, Keith Driscoll of Atlantic Beach; and a large blended family.
Also surviving are his brother, Edward J. McCabe and wife Jodi of Ariz.; sister, Ellen DeGeorge of Rhode Island; sister, Elizabeth Pezzullo and husband David of Rhode Island; brother-in-law David Croce and wife Joan of Rhode Island; brother-in-law Mark Croce and wife Jean Marie of Rhode Island; sister-in-law, Maria Wagner and husband David of New Jersey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth P. McCabe; his father John Driscoll; his father who raised him, Edward J. McCabe; and a brother, John J. Driscoll.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Crystal Coast Unity online at crystalcoastunity.org. The mailing address is P.O. Box 742, Morehead City, NC 28557. Donations will be made to different organizations. In memory of Kevin’s love of feeding others and not wanting to see anyone go hungry, one of the organizations will be “Back Pack Buddies,” which feeds our area children.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
