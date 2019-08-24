Benora Otellia Bell, 86, of Havelock, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service was Saturday at St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church in the Mansfield community of Morehead City. Interment followed the service in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of New Bern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.