Robert A. “Bob” Knobel, 89, of Peletier, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Don Baribeau officiating. There will be a funeral Mass at Saint Dominic in Oyster Bay, N.Y., and burial Monday in Farmingdale, N.Y., at St. Charles Cemetery.
He was born Oct. 10, 1929, in New York, N.Y., a son of the late James and Bertha Knobel.
Bob began his career with the New York Police Department in 1955 and retired in August 1976 from the NYPD Harbor Unit. He married Joan Mueller May 24, 1959, and they just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. After his retirement, he captained a hovercraft and managed the Huntington Yacht Club before moving to North Carolina in 1985, where he became involved with St. Mildred Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joan Mueller Knobel of the home; daughter, Dianne Johnson of Farmington, N.Y.; sons, Robert J. Knobel and wife Gina of Glen Cove, N.Y., and Kenneth A. Knobel and wife Carolyn of San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Christopher, Dana, Daniella, Nicholas, Teddy, Lily, Ellie and Margaux; faithful friends, Brian and Jeanne Daneker; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Knorr Knobel; and a daughter, Marjorie June Knobel Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro. The family will also receive friends Sunday evening at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home in Oyster Bay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mildred Catholic Church Building Fund, 616 E. Sabiston Drive, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.