Robert “Bobby” Parker, 80, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
His service was Tuesday at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, Va.
Bobby was born Oct. 21, 1939, in the Morehead City area of the Promise Land. Bobby spent his younger years with his beloved grandfather, Vannie Willis, who taught him how to fish and mend nets. Bobby spent his whole life on the water, spending 43 years with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 25 as a tugboat captain and his last 10 years with Union Camp as a tugboat captain.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlene Parker; two sons, Jeff Parker and Robert “Bubba” Parker; a brother, Frank Parker and wife Nancy Parker; brother-in-law, David Murphy; grandchildren, Courtney Parker, Philip Parker, Charles Parker and Emily Parker; great-grandchild, Aidan Cooksey; special cousins, Donna Guthrie Derolf and Doug and Diane Willis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Katie Blond Willis; father, Frank B. Parker; and a son, Charles E. Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franklin Memorial Methodist Church, 12th and Arendell streets, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home and Crematory of Chesapeake, Va. Condolences may be offered to the family at hollomon-brown.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.