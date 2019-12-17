M.C. “Sonny” Hooks, 72, of Newport, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his home.
His service was today at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mike Barnhill. Interment followed at Amariah Garner Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hooks of the home; daughters, Ronnice Ferrell and husband Neal of Rock Hill, S.C., Rhonda Ferrell and fiancé James Brown of Chester, S.C., and Vanessa Kelley and husband James of Newport; grandchildren, Trevor Ferrell, Summer Ferrell, Cassie Ferrell, Parker Kelley and Colton Kelley; great-grandchild, Reagan Ferrell; brother-in-law and best friend, Bob Hill; and best friend, Jerry Redfern.
He was preceded in death by his father, M.C. Hooks Sr.; mother, Joyce Norris; and sister, Brenda Andreatos.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
