Beatrice “Miss B” Jackson, 94, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Morehead City. Burial will take place at noon Thursday at Rockfish Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
She was a lifelong member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her grandson and granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Ann Navarrete; and her nine brothers and sister, William McMillan, Alfonza McMillan, Arlena Miller, Arletha Robinson, Flora McMillan, Isabelle Toodle, Robert “Bobby” McMillan, Willie Johnson and Harvey “Buddy” McMillan.
A visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
