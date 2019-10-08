Thomas Lee McMahan, 55, of Hubert, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
A private service will be held at a later date.
He was born Feb. 17, 1964, in Asheville. Tommy was a carpenter by trade. He loved to spend time with friends and family.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Jean Wallen of the home; a brother, Mike “Grubby” McMahan of the home; sisters, Linda Joanne Howell and husband Jeff of Kernersville, W.Va., Teresa Tabor of Columbus, Ohio, and Dawn Wallace and husband Jon of Winston-Salem; son, Thomas Wayne McMahan of Newport; daughters, Melissa Campbell of Newport News, Va., and Rachel Boehanke of Newport; wife, Pam McMahan of Morehead City; three grandchildren; special friend, Ginny Bayley of Morehead City; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
