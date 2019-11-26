Robert Fulton Baker, 87, of Straits, went to be with our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing Home in Havelock.
His service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home. Private inurnment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Bobby was born Nov. 21, 1932, in Four Oaks and moved with his family to Fayetteville, Wash., and then to Williston in 1948. He attended Smyrna High School and entered the U.S. Navy in 1951. While stationed in Norfolk, Va., he met and later married Gwendolyn Horton of Newport News, Va., May 21, 1955. After being discharged from the Navy in 1955, he worked for C&O Railroad in Newport News and was accepted into the apprentice program with Naval Air Rework Facility at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in 1957. He then moved his family to Williston. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve from 1964 to 1973. Bobby was a skilled machinist with NARF until he retired in 1973 after suffering two cerebral hemorrhages. During this difficult health crisis, Bobby accepted the gift of salvation from our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. After complete healing from the Lord, Bobby completed his GED through Carteret Community College in 1975 and continued to work as a machinist for Barbour Marine Supply in Beaufort, a maintenance man for Sailor’s Snug Harbor in Sea Level, a maintenance man for the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores in Pine Knoll Shores and a substitute deck hand with Willis Tugging in Savannah, Ga. At age 62, he retired. After his children were married, Bobby and his wife, Gwen, moved to Harkers Island Road, where they lived the remainder of their lives.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a devoted husband to his wife of 63 years. Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing in the water with his children. He enjoyed tinkering and could repair most anything. In his later years, Bobby would whittle twigs or pieces of wood to make treasures for his grandchildren. He enjoyed reading and he was very well read on many subjects, but the Bible was his favorite.
He was a member of Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir and led several Bible study groups. However, Bobby was not exclusive to one church because he followed his wife, a church musician, to several churches throughout the eastern part of Carteret County, and he was more than happy to sing in the choir and share his testimony. His mission was to share his love of the Lord with his family and with all who would listen so all would come to know the Lord and the gift of salvation.
Robert “Bobby” is survived by a son, Robert Alan Baker and wife Yvette of Harkers Island; daughter, Darla Baker Vick and husband Temple of Beaufort; sisters, Wanda Baker Long and husband Charles of Garner and Brenda Baker Kennerly and husband John of Micro, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Baker and wife Jessica, Nicholas Baker and wife Bonnie, Ashley Ensminger and husband Landon and Melissa Mason and husband Justin; great-grandchildren, Karlyn Elizabeth Ensminger, Camdyn Alexis Ensminger, Luke Alan Baker, Bryce Henry Baker and Nathaniel Leonard Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Horton Baker; parents, Howard Fulton and Lillar Allen Baker; and brothers, Harold Lee Baker and Tommy Eugene Baker.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
