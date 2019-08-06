Jeffrey “Jeff” Paul Styron, 40, of Harkers Island, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island, officiated by the Rev. Del Murphy and Anthony Nelson. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
In school Jeff excelled in baseball and was a great pitcher for his team. He was currently a commercial fisherman, and he loved being on the water, including shrimping, going clam digging, oystering and mulleting with his brother Mikie. In years prior, he worked with Down East Drywall and built boats with Chadwick Boatworks. He especially loved riding his motorcycle and driving his Chevy truck.
He is survived by his two daughters, Taylor Styron of Newport and Kailey Styron of Morehead City; mother, Nancy Willis of home; father, George Michael Styron Sr. and wife Jennifer of Gloucester; sister, Tiffany Mendoza of Sea Level; brother, George Michael “Mikie” Styron Jr. and wife Katrina of Harkers Island; nieces, Michaela LaChance and husband Matthew and Mikenna Styron; nephews, Konner Styron, Tannier Willis and Brynnen Lupton; great-nephew, Cade LaChance; lifelong friends and family members, Nicole Dudley and Wendy Guthrie; his companion of four years, Holly Rose of Davis; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his furry dog friends, Kimo, Deizi and Chezney.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sophia Ann Willis; maternal grandfather, Bertley Duncan Willis; paternal grandmother, Mildred Taylor; and paternal grandfather, George Huntley Styron.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial cards for the family are welcome and can be sent to 779 Crow Hill Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
