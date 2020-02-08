The Rev. Stanley Edwin Southerland Sr., 87, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service was Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Chuck Headden.
He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Sherry Ann Southerland and husband Ben Rogers of Tallahassee, Fla.; sons, Stanley Edwin Southerland Jr. and wife Susan of Newport, Gregory Eugene Southerland and wife Chantra of LaPorte, Texas, and Ricky Steven Southerland and wife Julie of Crawfordville, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nan Southerland; parents, Ben and Myrtle Southerland; and brothers, Rip Southerland, Donald Southerland, James Southerland and Ben Southerland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
