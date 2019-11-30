Barbara Ann McGowan Lewis, 80, of Harkers Island, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, with her family by her side.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Grace Holiness Church, officiated by Pastor Curtis Going. Interment will follow at Lewis Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Barbara is survived her husband of 64 years and the love of her life, Dennie F. Lewis. She was originally from Vanceboro, but met Dennie in April 1955. They married Oct. 12, 1955, and then resided on Harkers Island. Barbara obtained her certified nursing assistant’s license and spent many happy years working at Taylor Extended Care.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Evangeline Joy Lewis of Morehead City, Belinda Lewis House and husband Richard of Otway and Dena Rebecca Lewis and husband Robert of Marshallberg. Barbara was blessed with nine grandchildren, Daniel Lewis of Morehead City, Monica Hernandez and husband Arthur of Washington, D.C., Breanna House, Arianna House and Christina House, all of Otway, and David Gill, Rebecca Gill, Stephen Gill and Jacob Gill, all of Marshallberg; and two great-grandchildren, Ilianna and Joshua Hernandez, both of Washington, D.C. She is also survived by her siblings, Margaret Carroll Griffin of Straits, Margie Morris of Wilmington, Belva Wells of Newport and Charles McGowan of New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Margaret McGowan; sisters, Lillie Mae Rivera of Ohio and Joyce Proctor of Vanceboro; and brothers, A.J. McGowan and Ralph McGowan, both of Chocowinity, and Howard McGowan and J.D. McGowan, both of Virginia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
