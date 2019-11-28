Albert “Bert” Edward Eaton, 74, of Stella, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s by the Sea with the Right Rev. Robert Skirving and the Rev. Jeremiah Day officiating.
He was born July 2, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pa., a son of the late Edward Hough and Judith Ann Kerr Eaton.
Father Bert was the beloved pastor of St. Peter’s by the Sea until his retirement in January. He received his undergraduate degree and master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and then received a Master of Divinity from University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol A. Eaton of the home; daughter, Susan Eaton Crown and husband Jay of Hillsdale, N.J.; sons, Stephen Eaton and wife Lisa of Hickory and Scott Eaton and wife Jennifer of Cumberland Gap, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jack Crown, Sierra Eaton, Olivia Eaton, Keira Eaton and Alex Eaton; and a sister, Anne Eaton Woolley of Belle Mead, N.J.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Oscar Seaburn Eaton.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
