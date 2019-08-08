Kelly “Buddy” Ronald Conley, 87, of Havelock, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. He has family in Carteret County.
His service with military honors and Masonic rites is at 1 p.m. Monday at McCotter Boulevard Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Richard Savage.
Buddy honorably served his country for 27 years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a master gunnery sergeant. He bravely fought in three tours of duty in Vietnam before retiring in 1978. After his time in the military, he worked at Havelock High School as a maintenance supervisor for 17 years. As a longtime member of Havelock Masonic Lodge No. 688, he was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner member of the Sudan Temple. His community involvement also included being an active member of the Gideons and the Eastern Star, a former member of Cherry Point Baptist Church and current member of McCotter Boulevard Baptist Church. Buddy was a funny and personable man. He was a patient father figure to many within the community and was passionate about helping others. Buddy was a truly devout Christian who lived by example.
He is survived by his second wife, Karen Lynn Arner-Conley of the home; daughters, Karen Conley Duplantis and husband Jon of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Robin A. Conley of Morehead City; stepdaughters, Sharon Kay Striglio of Havelock and Laura Mae McGlaughlin of Akron, Ohio; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Lott of North Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Kimberly Lemley and husband John of Azle, Texas, and Sean Duplantis of Corpus Christi, Texas; and great-grandchildren, KaytLynn, Madeline and Raylan.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Owens Conley; parents, Mervin and Kathryn Conley; and a brother, Harvey “Tinker” Conley.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090, or Craven County Hospice, 2818 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations of Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.