Don Edwin Smith, 76, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday in the fellowship hall of Salter Path United Methodist Church.
Don was an ole fisherman at heart, and his lifestyle was simple. If you knew Don, you’d know he was a headstrong man who held firm to his beliefs, and he was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters, Glenda John and husband Richard and Billie Smith and fiancé Al Simpson, all of Newport; sisters, Gloria Faye Barnett and husband Jimmy and Clara Mizelle, all of Salter Path; brothers, Eddie Smith and girlfriend Paula of Beaufort and Nathan Smith and wife Michelle of Salter Path; and grandchildren, Hayden John, Riley John and Makayla Dail.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Rudd Smith; and parents, Vernona Smith and Bernice Collins Smith.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
