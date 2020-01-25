Willis P. Odom Sr., 94, of New Bern, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He has family in Carteret County.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Bridgeton Pentecostal Holiness Church, 943 Half Moon Road, New Bern, with the Rev. Kenneth Dixon officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Mr. Odom bravely served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge, also known as the Ardennes Counteroffensive. It was during this time he received the Purple Heart medal and Bronze Star medal for his heroic achievement in combat.
He was known by many in his community from his job at Fulcher Tires, where he retired after more than 30 years of faithful service. He was a hardworking man, who would often work in the evenings and on weekends to help provide for his family.
He loved life and was an amazing storyteller. Whether it was about his childhood or serving in the Army, he always had a good story to tell. Mr. Odom will be fondly remembered for his strong Christian faith and his love for people. He attended Bridgeton Pentecostal Holiness Church. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with them. His sparkling blue eyes and sweet disposition were a joy to all he encountered.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Williams and husband Robert and Delores Wiggins and husband Ray of New Bern; sons, Timothy Odom of New Bern and Alton Odom and wife Jenny of Atlantic Beach; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Sue Mae Odom; parents, Lymon and Bertha Odham; brother, Benjamin Thomas Odom Sr.; son, Willis P. Odom Jr.; granddaughter, Angela Williams; and great-grandson, Johnny D. Bayliss III.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Bridgeton Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House at P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
