Brian William Bailey, 63, of Cape Carteret, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
The family will have a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Counts.
Brian honorably served the country in the U.S. Air Force. He loved dogs, music and adventure. He valued relationships and enjoyed getting together with family, extended family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Anne Bailey of Baton Rouge, La.; mother, Mary Ethel Shackleford of Cape Carteret; sister, Bebe Lynn Dunbar and husband James David Dunbar of Floyd Knobs, Ind.; stepsisters, Becky Harwell and husband Lee of Asheville, Sarah Roberts of Cape Carteret, Allyson Osborne and husband Scott of Anderson, S.C., and Billie Jo Bowers of Black Mountain; niece, Cortney Lee Bevilacqua of Louisville, Ky.; and nephew, Brian Dunbar of Louisville, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Bailey.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
