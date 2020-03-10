Rachel Salter Lewis, 82, of Dunnellon, Fla., formerly of Sea Level, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Ocala, Fla.
In celebration of a life well lived and her love for the Lord and her family, a funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Veldee Hightower and the Rev. Michael Nelson. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lewis Wilson of Dunnellon, Fla.; a son, Kenneth Darryl Lewis of Florida; grandchildren, Amanda Carole Wilson of Tampa, Fla., and Erin Lewis and Nicholas Lewis, both of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Edwin Lewis; and a grandson, Joshua Patrick Wilson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be sent to Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 40, Sea Level, NC 28577.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
