Betty S. Kelbaugh, 79, of Morehead City, formerly of Raleigh, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family held a celebration of life Saturday at Mary’s Chapel Baptist Church in Wake Forest with Pastors Al Thomas and Jerry Linebarger officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, LouAnn K. Wilkins of Morehead City; a grandson; a great granddaughter; brother, Hugh Smith of Apex; sisters, Judy Kimbrough of Stem, Jean S. Poe of Apex; step-grandchildren; a great grandson; and a host of extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud “Lawrence” Kelbaugh; parents, Brodie and Lela Smith; and brother, Donald Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Betty’s name can be given to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.