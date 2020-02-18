Dorothy Wallace Carraway Cojocari, 86, of Gastonia, formerly of Harlowe, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Gaston Hospice, Robin Johnson House, in Dallas.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
She was born Sept. 6, 1933, to the late William Rone Wallace and Fannie Casey Wallace in South River. She graduated from Beaufort High School and worked as a contract specialist aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point until her retirement. After her retirement, she held other jobs at various places, including First Flight Federal Credit Union and Walmart. She married Luther Wilson Carraway of Merrimon Oct. 4, 1952.
Her hobbies included sewing, crochet, cross-stitch, coin collecting and baking. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She attended Edwards Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in South River and later attended several churches in Havelock, where her daughter Lorene served as pianist/organist. She married George Cojocari in 1994. While married to George, they attended First United Methodist Church in Havelock.
She is survived by twin daughters, Irene Carraway Streng and husband Dr. David James Streng of Gastonia and Lorene Carraway Walsh and husband Joseph Terence Walsh of Wrightsville Beach; grandchildren, Diana Streng Knipping and husband Keith Knipping and Laurel Meredith Streng, all of Raleigh, and David James Streng II and significant other Anna Folkens of Charlotte; great-grandchildren, Henry Liam Knipping and Vivian Amelia Knipping, both of Raleigh; granddog, Bentley Walsh of Wrightsville Beach; sister-in-law, Marie Cannon Wallace of South River; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Luther Wilson Carraway of Harlowe in 1992; and husband, George Edward Cojocari of Havelock in 2002.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepherd’s Way Drive, Dallas, NC 28034. Donations of food should be given to the church or food bank of your choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
