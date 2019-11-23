Alvin “Bluff” Taylor Jr., 65, of North River, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home.
His service was Saturday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. Entombment followed at the Murrell family cemetery.
Mr. Taylor was a commercial fisherman for more than 30 years in Moss Point, Miss.
He is survived by his stepmother, Margaret Marie Crooms of North River; three brothers, James Monroe Murrell and Charlie Crooms, both of North River, and McClure McArthur Crooms of Winnabow; three sisters, Carol Lockett, Helena Murry and Judy Murray Reels, all of Beaufort; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Crooms; mother, Vida Taylor; brother, Oliver Taylor; grandmother; grandfather; and a sister, Lavonne Blount.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
