James Quimby Wallace III, 66, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service was Saturday at First Baptist Church of Morehead City. Burial followed the service at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
James was affectionately known by many names during his life – Jimmy, Jimbo, Quimby, “Blue Eyes,” Dad and Bubba – but most knew him simply as Jim. Jim was born May 15, 1953, in Morehead City the late to James Q. Wallace Jr. and Mary Cockrell Wallace. Jim graduated from West Carteret High School in 1971, where he was an active member of the football and golf teams. Jim attended N.C. State University from 1971 to 1975, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He married his loving wife Betty Ann Woolard July 8, 1979, and from 1978 to 1981 attended Campbell Law School in Buies Creek, where he was a member of the Law Review. Jim then began his life’s work as an attorney in 1981 and served as an assistant district attorney in Harnett County for two years. Jim loved practicing law and especially enjoyed advocating for his clients through trial work in the courtroom. He owned a private practice in Morehead City from 1983 to 2007 and was appointed the Carteret County chief public defender in July 2007, where he faithfully served and zealously worked on his clients’ behalf until his passing. Jim was an avid reader and runner, loved (and hated) the game of golf and enjoyed music of every kind, though his favorite was undoubtedly the king, Elvis Presley. Jim participated in many state and local road races and loved to play his many guitars in his younger days, including his time playing in a local band. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Morehead City, as well as a member of the Jaycees, the American Bar Association and the Carteret and Craven Bar Association, where he held offices at various times. Jim’s greatest love was for his family, and he often he said he was happiest just spending time with his loved ones.
Jim was a friend to all who met him and a mentor to those seeking guidance. He was always known for being kind and was liked by all – even those he had to help send to prison. His loving wife Betty remembers that many have stopped her over the years to remark how nice and respectful Jim was to them while he was defending or prosecuting them. And if you ever had the hankering, he made a mean stack of pancakes too.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betty Wallace; children, James Quimby Wallace IV and wife Nicole Wallace of Fuquay Varina and Mary Kathleen Wallace and partner Nickolas Jordan Smith of Charlotte; sister, Faye Wallace Smith of Lexington; grandchildren, Alexandra Lynn Wallace and James Quimby Wallace V; and various cousins and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Wallace; and his sister, Lynn Wallace Gutterman of New Orleans, La.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
