Marian Lewis Laney, 89, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Irving, Texas.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oceanview Cemetery with Pastor Don Hadley, of First Baptist Church in Beaufort, presiding.
Marian was born in Morehead City to Lonnie and Dana Lewis. She grew up in Morehead City and married Lee Roy Laney Jr. from Beaufort in 1951. He joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after, and they were stationed in several states before retiring in Beaufort in 1972. Marian was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Beaufort, where she taught Sunday school. She was also active in the choir and the Woman’s Missionary Union.
Marian is survived by one daughter, Sandra Laney Ellis, and husband Randy of Irving, Texas; three grandchildren, Heather Ellis Hoffman and husband Timothy of Harrisburg, Pa., Timothy Scott Ellis and wife Ashley of Dallas, Texas, and David Grant Ellis and wife Daisy of Flower Mound, Texas; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew and Stephen Hoffman, Laney Ellis and Olivia and Emma Ellis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Laney Jr.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 403 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.