Roy Allen Lanier, 75, of Wilmington, formerly of Wallace and Carteret County, left this earthly life for his eternal rest Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Wilmington.
His service was Wednesday at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel with the Rev. John Hardy officiating. Mr. Lanier was entombed at Riverview Memorial Park Mausoleum following the funeral service.
He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Duplin County. He was the son of the late Stacy Lanier Sr. and Norma Cavenaugh Lanier Fussell. Roy was past governor of the Wallace Moose Club. Roy was a loving husband and caring father, grandfather and brother. He found great joy in the simplest things, but his greatest joy was his family. With a big heart and genuine love, Roy was always there for his children and grandchildren. He always took up for them and saw they had everything they needed and a lot of what they wanted. Roy a hard worker and spent 38 years working for Sears. After retiring from Sears, He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, NASCAR and Carolina Tar Heel basketball. Roy was never short for words. He always had something to say. Most importantly, Roy never left his wife, children or grandchildren without saying, “I love you.” He will surely be missed but wonderful memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved Roy.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 41 years, Linda Padgett Lanier; sons, David Lanier and wife Alice of Georgia and Anthony Lanier of South Carolina; daughter, Amanda Brown Rivenbark of Willard; brother-in-law, Bob Schafer of Raleigh; daughter-in-law, Leigh Lanier of Georgia; grandchildren, Bailey Cavenaugh and husband James, Kendall Rivenbark and wife Kayla, Laken Lanier, Jessica Lanier, Paige Moore and husband Lance, Rachel Whitwell, Whitney Lanier, Tiffany Smith and husband Justin, John Hardy and wife Jenna, Tucker Lanier Hinako, David Lanier and Chelsea Lanier; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Tony Brown; a brother, Stacy Lanier Jr.; and sister, Dorothy Schafer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send memorial contributions in memory of Roy to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You can donate by phone at 800- 805-5856 and online at stjude.org/donate.
Arrangements are by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
