Daisy Aleane Guthrie McGowan, 91, of Broad Creek, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her service was today at Broad Creek Community Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Marriner officiating.
Daisy was born deaf and attended the N.C. School for the Deaf in Morganton. It was there she met the love of her life, the late Mitchell McGowan. Their faithful love and commitment to each other spanned more than 60 years of marriage. Daisy was a loyal and loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Salter and husband Carson of Broad Creek; son, Barry McGowan and wife Debbie of Broad Creek; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way in August.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell McGowan; daughter, Betty Abdale; sons, Gene Wade McGowan and Tommy McGowan; and parents, Eugene and Daisy Guthrie.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.