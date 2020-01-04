Clarence Rayford Davis, 76, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service was Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jacob Snyder. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Clarence was a talented electrician who specialized in marine electronics with 70 West Marina. He was a great man who will be remembered for his sense of humor and willingness to help others. Clarence was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his daughters, Debra Davis of LaGrange, and Denice Densmore and Donna Bennett, both of Newport; brother, Jesse Davis and wife Audrey of Palm Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Davis; and parents, Clarence and Alice Davis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.