Bennie Penny, of Durham, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec.20, 2019, at her home. She has family in Carteret County.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor David Trump officiating. A private graveside service for the family will be held directly after the memorial service.
The family will return to Mrs. Penny’s home for a friends and family reception at 601 Parkview Drive, Durham immediately after the graveside service.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
